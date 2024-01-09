COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the greatest Ohio State offensive linemen will be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Chris Ward, who played for the Buckeyes from 1974 to 1977, will be inducted as part of the 2024 class. Ward is the third Buckeye inducted in the 2020s, joining safety Michael Doss (2022) and running back Keith Byars (2020).

The Cleveland-native was a two-time All-America offensive tackle for the Buckeyes under coach Woody Hayes. Ward was part of four Big Ten championship teams and played in two Rose Bowls, an 18-17 loss to USC in 1975 and a 23-10 loss to UCLA in 1976. He became an Orange Bowl winner in 1977 after a 27-10 win over Colorado.

He played 44 games for Ohio State and blocked for Archie Griffin in 1975, the season Griffin won his historic second Heisman Trophy. Ward was a consensus All-American in 1977 and was drafted fourth overall by the New York Jets in the 1978 NFL draft. He played in 100 NFL games over a seven-year professional career.

After his football career, Ward earned a degree in bible studies as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D in counseling and theology from the Ministry Training Institute.

With Ward’s induction, he is the 28th Buckeye in the Hall of Fame and fifth to primarily play for Ohio State in the 1970s. The others are Griffin, linebacker Tom Cousineau, offensive lineman John Hicks and linebacker Randy Gradishar.

Other notable members of the 2024 class include QB Tim Couch (Kentucky), WR Larry Fitzgerald (Pittsburgh), OL Steve Hutchinson (Michigan), WR Randy Moss (Marshall), DE Julius Peppers (North Carolina), LB Paul Pozluszny (Penn State), and QB Alex Smith (Utah).