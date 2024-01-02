COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of Ohio State’s defensive leaders has decided he will enter the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Steele Chambers announced Tuesday afternoon he will forgo his sixth year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. A few days prior, defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. also declared for the NFL Draft.

“It has been a privilege and honor to be a part of a Brotherhood and community that I now call my home and family,” wrote Chambers in a statement on social media. “Without this Brotherhood, I would not be here today. You are the reason I continue.”

The Atlanta-native was a running back at OSU during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before moving to linebacker in 2021. Over his five seasons as a Buckeye, Chambers was a third-team choice and honorable mention in the All-Big Ten team and was named to the academic All-Big Ten twice.

Ohio State ended its 2023 season on Friday with a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes open the 2024 campaign in Columbus against Akron on Aug. 31.