COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle is making the move from Oxford to Columbus.

Defensive tackle Tywone Malone has announced via social media he has committed to play at Ohio State next season after two years at Ole Miss. The 6’4″ New Jersey native was ranked as the 62nd best prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports.

In 2022, Malone played in 13 games for the Rebels football team while also making seven appearances off the bench for the Ole Miss baseball team. The Rebels won the NCAA baseball title last year.

Malone is also the second former Ole Miss player to transfer to Ohio State re-joining cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who committed to come to Columbus in January.

The Buckeyes open the 2023 season on September 2 against Indiana.