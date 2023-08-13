COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has landed another four-star recruit for the Class of 2024.

St. Louis, Mo.’s Jeremiah McClellan announced Sunday that he will be a Buckeye starting next year.

The 6-feet, 1-inch, 191-pound wide receiver for Christian Brothers College picked OSU over Oregon and the University of Missouri. There was interest from LSU and the University of Florida as well.

Ranked the #17 wide receiver nationwide by 247sports, McClellan joins a wide receiver recruiting class that includes #1-ranked Jeremiah Smith and #6 Mylan Graham.

The Buckeyes are set to kick off the 2023 season at Indiana on Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. and hold the team’s home opener one week later against Youngstown State at 12 p.m.