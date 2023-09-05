COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes started its season with a 23-3 win on the road to Big Ten foes Indiana and despite that, dropped places in the new AP Poll.

Ohio State (1-0) has been ranked No. 5 in the newly released Associated Press poll that came out Tuesday after the first full weekend of college football. The two place drop marks the second consecutive season the Buckeyes dropped places after a Week 1 win.

OSU is now behind No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Florida State with Georgia and Michigan maintained its places in the top-two. The Crimson Tide beat Middle Tennessee State 56-7 on Saturday while the Seminoles 45-24 win over the preseason No. 5 team LSU gave them a four-place jump in the new rankings. LSU dropped nine places to No. 14.

Despite dropping in the AP Poll, OSU remained at No. 4 in the USA Today coaches poll. The only teams joining both rankings were Duke and Colorado. The Blue Devils hopped up after an upset win over Clemson on Monday while the Buffaloes beat TCU 45-42 to climb to No. 22 in the AP poll.

Two of OSU’s games will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Sept. 23 at No. 10 Notre Dame and Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of primetime Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 7 p.m. with the Maryland Terrapins hosting the Charlotte 49ers. To see the full Big Ten on NBC4 schedule, click here.

The Buckeyes are home for Week 2 as they take on the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium this Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for noon from Columbus.

Associated Press Poll (Week 2)

1 Georgia (58) 2 Michigan (2) 3 Alabama 4 Florida State (3) 5 Ohio State 6 USC 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Tennessee 10 Notre Dame 11 Texas 12 Utah 13 Oregon 14 LSU 15 Kansas State 16 Oregon State 17 North Carolina 18 Oklahoma 19 Wisconsin 20 Ole Miss 21 Duke 22 Colorado 23 Texas A&M 24 Tulane 25 Clemson

Coaches Poll (Sep. 5, 2023)

1 Georgia (63) 2 Michigan (1) 3 Alabama (2) 4 Ohio State 5 Florida State 6 USC 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Tennessee 10 Texas 11 Notre Dame 12 Utah 13 Oregon 14 LSU 15 Kansas State 16 North Carolina 17 Oklahoma 18 Oregon State 19 Wisconsin 20 Ole Miss 21 Clemson 22 Tulane 23 Texas A&M 24 Duke 25 Colorado