COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second-half offensive surge helped the Buckeyes defeat Maryland 37-17 at Ohio Stadium to maintain its unbeaten record. That win meant OSU moved up in the college football polls.
The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) have been ranked No. 3 in the new Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll that were released on Sunday afternoon. OSU jumped one spot in the AP poll and remained at No. 3 in the coaches poll.
The biggest shake-up towards the top of the rankings was due to Texas’ last-second defeat to Oklahoma 34-30. The Longhorns, formerly ranked No. 3, moved down to No. 9 while the Sooners moved up from No. 12 to No. 5 in the AP poll.
Ohio State will take the road for its next matchup as they face the Purdue Boilermakers at noon on Saturday. The game will be streamed on Peacock, marking the first-time an OSU football game was broadcast exclusively on a streaming service.
Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Maryland Terrapins.
Associated Press Poll (Oct. 8, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (50)
|2
|Michigan (11)
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|4
|Florida State (1)
|5
|Oklahoma
|6
|Penn State
|7
|Washington
|8
|Oregon
|9
|Texas
|10
|USC
|11
|Alabama
|12
|North Carolina
|13
|Mississippi
|14
|Louisville
|15
|Oregon State
|16
|Utah
|17
|Duke
|18
|UCLA
|19
|Washington State
|19
|Tennessee
|21
|Notre Dame
|22
|LSU
|23
|Kansas
|24
|Kentucky
|25
|Miami (FL)
Coaches Poll (Oct. 8, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (61)
|2
|Michigan
|3
|Ohio State (2)
|4
|Florida State
|5
|Penn State
|6
|Washington
|7
|Oklahoma
|8
|Oregon
|9
|USC
|10
|Alabama
|11
|Texas
|12
|North Carolina
|13
|Mississippi
|14
|Oregon State
|15
|Louisville
|16
|Utah
|17
|Tennessee
|18
|Duke
|19
|Washington State
|20
|LSU
|21
|Notre Dame
|22
|UCLA
|23
|Kentucky
|24
|Kansas
|25
|Missouri