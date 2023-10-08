COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second-half offensive surge helped the Buckeyes defeat Maryland 37-17 at Ohio Stadium to maintain its unbeaten record. That win meant OSU moved up in the college football polls.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) have been ranked No. 3 in the new Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll that were released on Sunday afternoon. OSU jumped one spot in the AP poll and remained at No. 3 in the coaches poll.

The biggest shake-up towards the top of the rankings was due to Texas’ last-second defeat to Oklahoma 34-30. The Longhorns, formerly ranked No. 3, moved down to No. 9 while the Sooners moved up from No. 12 to No. 5 in the AP poll.

Ohio State will take the road for its next matchup as they face the Purdue Boilermakers at noon on Saturday. The game will be streamed on Peacock, marking the first-time an OSU football game was broadcast exclusively on a streaming service.

Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Maryland Terrapins.

Associated Press Poll (Oct. 8, 2023)

1Georgia (50)
2Michigan (11)
3Ohio State (1)
4Florida State (1)
5Oklahoma
6Penn State
7Washington
8Oregon
9Texas
10USC
11Alabama
12North Carolina
13Mississippi
14Louisville
15Oregon State
16Utah
17Duke
18UCLA
19Washington State
19Tennessee
21Notre Dame
22LSU
23Kansas
24Kentucky
25Miami (FL)

Coaches Poll (Oct. 8, 2023)

1Georgia (61)
2Michigan
3Ohio State (2)
4Florida State
5Penn State
6Washington
7Oklahoma
8Oregon
9USC
10Alabama
11Texas
12North Carolina
13Mississippi
14Oregon State
15Louisville
16Utah
17Tennessee
18Duke
19Washington State
20LSU
21Notre Dame
22UCLA
23Kentucky
24Kansas
25Missouri