COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second-half offensive surge helped the Buckeyes defeat Maryland 37-17 at Ohio Stadium to maintain its unbeaten record. That win meant OSU moved up in the college football polls.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) have been ranked No. 3 in the new Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll that were released on Sunday afternoon. OSU jumped one spot in the AP poll and remained at No. 3 in the coaches poll.

The biggest shake-up towards the top of the rankings was due to Texas’ last-second defeat to Oklahoma 34-30. The Longhorns, formerly ranked No. 3, moved down to No. 9 while the Sooners moved up from No. 12 to No. 5 in the AP poll.

Ohio State will take the road for its next matchup as they face the Purdue Boilermakers at noon on Saturday. The game will be streamed on Peacock, marking the first-time an OSU football game was broadcast exclusively on a streaming service.

Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Maryland Terrapins.

Associated Press Poll (Oct. 8, 2023)

1 Georgia (50) 2 Michigan (11) 3 Ohio State (1) 4 Florida State (1) 5 Oklahoma 6 Penn State 7 Washington 8 Oregon 9 Texas 10 USC 11 Alabama 12 North Carolina 13 Mississippi 14 Louisville 15 Oregon State 16 Utah 17 Duke 18 UCLA 19 Washington State 19 Tennessee 21 Notre Dame 22 LSU 23 Kansas 24 Kentucky 25 Miami (FL)

Coaches Poll (Oct. 8, 2023)

1 Georgia (61) 2 Michigan 3 Ohio State (2) 4 Florida State 5 Penn State 6 Washington 7 Oklahoma 8 Oregon 9 USC 10 Alabama 11 Texas 12 North Carolina 13 Mississippi 14 Oregon State 15 Louisville 16 Utah 17 Tennessee 18 Duke 19 Washington State 20 LSU 21 Notre Dame 22 UCLA 23 Kentucky 24 Kansas 25 Missouri