COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is still unbeaten after beating Wisconsin 24-10 Saturday night in Madison on NBC4. The Buckeyes defense has yet to allow more than 17 points in a game this season and has maintained its stable top-three ranking.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) has been ranked No. 3 in both the new Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls after the win over the Badgers. The third-ranked Buckeyes, top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 4 Florida State will expect to hear their names called Tuesday night for the first College Football Playoff rankings.

2023 marks the final season the top-four ranked teams will qualify for the playoff before the CFP’s expansion to 12 teams next season.

The biggest upset in college football during Week 9 came in Kansas where the Jayhawks beat Oklahoma 38-33 to end the Sooners unbeaten season. Oklahoma fell from No. 6 to No. 10 in the new AP poll.

OSU will stay on the road for Week 10 as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at noon on Nov. 4. The Buckeyes have never lost to Rutgers and have won each game by at least three touchdowns.

Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of primetime Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 7 p.m. with No. 2 Michigan taking on Purdue in Ann Arbor.

AP Poll (Oct. 29, 2023)

1 Georgia (48) 2 Michigan (9) 3 Ohio State (3) 4 Florida State (3) 5 Washington 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Penn State 10 Oklahoma 11 Ole Miss 12 Notre Dame 13 LSU 14 Missouri 15 Louisville 16 Oregon State 17 Air Force 18 Utah 19 Tennessee 20 UCLA 21 Tulane 22 Kansas 23 James Madison 24 USC 25 Kansas State

Coaches Poll (Oct. 29, 2023)

1 Georgia (58) 2 Michigan (3) 3 Ohio State (3) 4 Florida State 5 Washington 6 Texas 7 Oregon 8 Alabama 9 Penn State 10 Ole Miss 11 Oklahoma 12 Notre Dame 13 LSU 14 Missouri 15 Louisville 16 Tennessee 17 Air Force 18 Utah 19 Oregon State 20 UCLA 21 Tulane 22 USC 23 Kansas 24 James Madison 25 North Carolina