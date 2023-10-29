COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is still unbeaten after beating Wisconsin 24-10 Saturday night in Madison on NBC4. The Buckeyes defense has yet to allow more than 17 points in a game this season and has maintained its stable top-three ranking.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) has been ranked No. 3 in both the new Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls after the win over the Badgers. The third-ranked Buckeyes, top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 4 Florida State will expect to hear their names called Tuesday night for the first College Football Playoff rankings.

2023 marks the final season the top-four ranked teams will qualify for the playoff before the CFP’s expansion to 12 teams next season.

The biggest upset in college football during Week 9 came in Kansas where the Jayhawks beat Oklahoma 38-33 to end the Sooners unbeaten season. Oklahoma fell from No. 6 to No. 10 in the new AP poll.

OSU will stay on the road for Week 10 as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at noon on Nov. 4. The Buckeyes have never lost to Rutgers and have won each game by at least three touchdowns.

Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of primetime Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 7 p.m. with No. 2 Michigan taking on Purdue in Ann Arbor.

AP Poll (Oct. 29, 2023)

1Georgia (48)
2Michigan (9)
3Ohio State (3)
4Florida State (3)
5Washington
6Oregon
7Texas
8Alabama
9Penn State
10Oklahoma
11Ole Miss
12Notre Dame
13LSU
14Missouri
15Louisville
16Oregon State
17Air Force
18Utah
19Tennessee
20UCLA
21Tulane
22Kansas
23James Madison
24USC
25Kansas State

Coaches Poll (Oct. 29, 2023)

1Georgia (58)
2Michigan (3)
3Ohio State (3)
4Florida State
5Washington
6Texas
7Oregon
8Alabama
9Penn State
10Ole Miss
11Oklahoma
12Notre Dame
13LSU
14Missouri
15Louisville
16Tennessee
17Air Force
18Utah
19Oregon State
20UCLA
21Tulane
22USC
23Kansas
24James Madison
25North Carolina