COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will continue its unbeaten run into next Saturday after a 20-12 win over Penn State. They will also continue as a top-three team in college football.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) is ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll after the top-ten win over the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes still remain behind No. 1 Georgia, who had a bye on Saturday, and rivals No. 2 Michigan, who shutout Michigan State 49-0 in East Lansing.

Penn State’s defeat leaves nine teams in the FBS with an unbeaten record: Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Liberty, Air Force, Washington, and James Madison. The loss meant the Nittany Lions moved down to No. 10.

The only other top-ten team to lose was North Carolina, who lost 31-27 to Virginia in a stunning upset in Chapel Hill. UNC’s loss moved them down to No. 17 while Oregon joined the top-ten at No. 8.

OSU will be on the road for Week 9 as they face the Wisconsin Badgers in primetime on NBC4. Coverage of the game begins at 7 p.m. with special coverage from NBC4 following the final whistle from Madison. Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.

Associated Press Poll (Oct. 22, 2023)

1Georgia (38)
2Michigan (19)
3Ohio State (3)
4Florida State (3)
5Washington
6Oklahoma
7Texas
8Oregon
9Alabama
10Penn State
11Oregon State
12Ole Miss
13Utah
14Notre Dame
15LSU
16Missouri
17North Carolina
18Louisville
19Air Force
20Duke
21Tennessee
22Tulane
23UCLA
24USC
25James Madison

Coaches Poll (Oct. 22, 2023)

1Georgia (58)
2Michigan (4)
3Ohio State (2)
4Florida State
5Washington
6Oklahoma
7Texas
8Alabama
9Oregon
10Penn State
11Ole Miss
12Oregon State
13Utah
14Notre Dame
15LSU
16Missouri
17North Carolina
18Louisville
19Air Force
20Tennessee
21Duke
22USC
23Tulane
24UCLA
25James Madison