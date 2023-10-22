COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will continue its unbeaten run into next Saturday after a 20-12 win over Penn State. They will also continue as a top-three team in college football.
Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) is ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll after the top-ten win over the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes still remain behind No. 1 Georgia, who had a bye on Saturday, and rivals No. 2 Michigan, who shutout Michigan State 49-0 in East Lansing.
Penn State’s defeat leaves nine teams in the FBS with an unbeaten record: Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Liberty, Air Force, Washington, and James Madison. The loss meant the Nittany Lions moved down to No. 10.
The only other top-ten team to lose was North Carolina, who lost 31-27 to Virginia in a stunning upset in Chapel Hill. UNC’s loss moved them down to No. 17 while Oregon joined the top-ten at No. 8.
OSU will be on the road for Week 9 as they face the Wisconsin Badgers in primetime on NBC4. Coverage of the game begins at 7 p.m. with special coverage from NBC4 following the final whistle from Madison. Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.
Associated Press Poll (Oct. 22, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (38)
|2
|Michigan (19)
|3
|Ohio State (3)
|4
|Florida State (3)
|5
|Washington
|6
|Oklahoma
|7
|Texas
|8
|Oregon
|9
|Alabama
|10
|Penn State
|11
|Oregon State
|12
|Ole Miss
|13
|Utah
|14
|Notre Dame
|15
|LSU
|16
|Missouri
|17
|North Carolina
|18
|Louisville
|19
|Air Force
|20
|Duke
|21
|Tennessee
|22
|Tulane
|23
|UCLA
|24
|USC
|25
|James Madison
Coaches Poll (Oct. 22, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (58)
|2
|Michigan (4)
|3
|Ohio State (2)
|4
|Florida State
|5
|Washington
|6
|Oklahoma
|7
|Texas
|8
|Alabama
|9
|Oregon
|10
|Penn State
|11
|Ole Miss
|12
|Oregon State
|13
|Utah
|14
|Notre Dame
|15
|LSU
|16
|Missouri
|17
|North Carolina
|18
|Louisville
|19
|Air Force
|20
|Tennessee
|21
|Duke
|22
|USC
|23
|Tulane
|24
|UCLA
|25
|James Madison