COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team suffered its second defeat of the season on Wednesday, but that didn’t cost them its spot in the rankings.

Ohio State (6-2) has kept its No. 25 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll after losing to Duke 81-72 in Durham on Wednesday and getting a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday in Columbus.

Coach Chris Holtmann and company got its initial spot in this season’s rankings last week after a fifth-place finish in the Maui Invitational. After the loss to the Blue Devils, the Buckeyes concluded with a 10-12 record in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which will be discontinued after this season.

The Scarlet & Grey will begin conference play on Thursday night when they host Rutgers at Value City Arena at 7 p.m. They will conclude the week in Chapel Hill facing former No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and now out of the top 25.

AP Poll (Dec. 5, 2022)

1Houston (37)
2Texas (14)
3Virginia (3)
4Purdue (8)
5UCONN
6Kansas
7Tennessee
8Alabama
9Arkansas
10Arizona
11Auburn
12Baylor
13Maryland
14Indiana
15Duke
16Kentucky
17Illinois
18Gonzaga
19UCLA
20Iowa State
21Creighton
22San Diego State
23Mississippi State
23TCU
25Ohio State