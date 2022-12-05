COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team suffered its second defeat of the season on Wednesday, but that didn’t cost them its spot in the rankings.
Ohio State (6-2) has kept its No. 25 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll after losing to Duke 81-72 in Durham on Wednesday and getting a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday in Columbus.
Coach Chris Holtmann and company got its initial spot in this season’s rankings last week after a fifth-place finish in the Maui Invitational. After the loss to the Blue Devils, the Buckeyes concluded with a 10-12 record in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which will be discontinued after this season.
The Scarlet & Grey will begin conference play on Thursday night when they host Rutgers at Value City Arena at 7 p.m. They will conclude the week in Chapel Hill facing former No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and now out of the top 25.
AP Poll (Dec. 5, 2022)
|1
|Houston (37)
|2
|Texas (14)
|3
|Virginia (3)
|4
|Purdue (8)
|5
|UCONN
|6
|Kansas
|7
|Tennessee
|8
|Alabama
|9
|Arkansas
|10
|Arizona
|11
|Auburn
|12
|Baylor
|13
|Maryland
|14
|Indiana
|15
|Duke
|16
|Kentucky
|17
|Illinois
|18
|Gonzaga
|19
|UCLA
|20
|Iowa State
|21
|Creighton
|22
|San Diego State
|23
|Mississippi State
|23
|TCU
|25
|Ohio State