COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is moving up in polling thanks to its Saturday win against Notre Dame.
Previously ranked at No. 4, the Buckeyes moved to No. 3 in Sunday’s latest U.S. LBM Coaches Poll for college football. Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish, previously ranked at No. 9, fell further to No. 13.
The Associated Press Top 25 Poll was published around 2 p.m. While Ohio State didn’t make the top three like in the Coaches Poll, it did make the top five. The Buckeyes moved two slots up to No. 4, from No. 6 in the previous Sept. 17 poll. Notre Dame, previously ranked at No. 9 in the AP Poll, dropped to No. 11.
Ohio State pulled out a win thanks to a last-minute touchdown against Notre Dame. Kyle McCord completed five passes for 73 yards, culminating in a one-yard touchdown in the final second.
The Buckeyes are set to play the Maryland Terrapins next on Oct. 7. No kickoff time had been set as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
Coaches Poll (Sept. 24, 2023)
|1
|Georgia
|2
|Michigan
|3
|Ohio State
|4
|Florida State
|5
|Texas
|6
|USC
|7
|Penn State
|8
|Washington
|9
|Oregon
|10
|Utah
|11
|Alabama
|12
|LSU
|13
|Notre Dame
|14
|Oklahoma
|15
|North Carolina
|16
|Duke
|17
|Washington State
|18
|Miami
|19
|Tennessee
|20
|Mississippi
|21
|Oregon State
|22
|Missouri
|23
|Florida
|24
|Kansas
|25
|Kansas State