COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is moving up in polling thanks to its Saturday win against Notre Dame.

Previously ranked at No. 4, the Buckeyes moved to No. 3 in Sunday’s latest U.S. LBM Coaches Poll for college football. Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish, previously ranked at No. 9, fell further to No. 13.

The Associated Press Top 25 Poll was published around 2 p.m. While Ohio State didn’t make the top three like in the Coaches Poll, it did make the top five. The Buckeyes moved two slots up to No. 4, from No. 6 in the previous Sept. 17 poll. Notre Dame, previously ranked at No. 9 in the AP Poll, dropped to No. 11.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a rushing touchdown by Chip Trayanum #19 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ohio State pulled out a win thanks to a last-minute touchdown against Notre Dame. Kyle McCord completed five passes for 73 yards, culminating in a one-yard touchdown in the final second.

The Buckeyes are set to play the Maryland Terrapins next on Oct. 7. No kickoff time had been set as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Coaches Poll (Sept. 24, 2023)

1Georgia
2Michigan
3Ohio State
4Florida State
5Texas
6USC
7Penn State
8Washington
9Oregon
10Utah
11Alabama
12LSU
13Notre Dame
14Oklahoma
15North Carolina
16Duke
17Washington State
18Miami
19Tennessee
20Mississippi
21Oregon State
22Missouri
23Florida
24Kansas
25Kansas State