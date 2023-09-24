View post-game comments from Ohio State after winning against Notre Dame in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is moving up in polling thanks to its Saturday win against Notre Dame.

Previously ranked at No. 4, the Buckeyes moved to No. 3 in Sunday’s latest U.S. LBM Coaches Poll for college football. Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish, previously ranked at No. 9, fell further to No. 13.

The Associated Press Top 25 Poll was published around 2 p.m. While Ohio State didn’t make the top three like in the Coaches Poll, it did make the top five. The Buckeyes moved two slots up to No. 4, from No. 6 in the previous Sept. 17 poll. Notre Dame, previously ranked at No. 9 in the AP Poll, dropped to No. 11.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a rushing touchdown by Chip Trayanum #19 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ohio State pulled out a win thanks to a last-minute touchdown against Notre Dame. Kyle McCord completed five passes for 73 yards, culminating in a one-yard touchdown in the final second.

The Buckeyes are set to play the Maryland Terrapins next on Oct. 7. No kickoff time had been set as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Coaches Poll (Sept. 24, 2023)

1 Georgia 2 Michigan 3 Ohio State 4 Florida State 5 Texas 6 USC 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Oregon 10 Utah 11 Alabama 12 LSU 13 Notre Dame 14 Oklahoma 15 North Carolina 16 Duke 17 Washington State 18 Miami 19 Tennessee 20 Mississippi 21 Oregon State 22 Missouri 23 Florida 24 Kansas 25 Kansas State