Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 9

Week nine of the NFL is done and once again some former Ohio State Buckeyes had huge performances. Carlos Hyde rushed for a season-high 160 yards, the third-most yards he’s run in a single game during his six-year career as the Houston Texans won 26-3. Meanwhile, Hyde’s teammate and former Buckeye Gareon Conley recorded eight solo tackles.

Washington Redskins 1st round draft pick Dwayne Haskins made his first NFL start Sunday. His offensive line didn’t do him any favors as he was sacked four times, but his day wasn’t bad completing 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards in a loss to Buffalo.

Finally, Curtis Samuel helped the Panthers win at home as the former 2nd round pick caught three passes for 64 yards and one touchdown to help Carolina beat Tennessee 30-20.