Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 8

Buckeyes
Posted: / Updated:

Week eight of the NFL season is over and once again former Ohio State players showed out.

Michael Thomas had another 100-yard performance as he pulled in 11 catches for 112 yards and one touchdown to help the Saints beat the Cardinals 31-9.

Joey Bosa had a monster day for the Chargers racking up two sacks, four tackles for a loss and seven solo tackles as Los Angeles beat Chicago 17-16.

His brother, Nick Bosa, had arguably an even better day by recording three sacks and snagging an interception, which he returned for 46 yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools