Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 8

Week eight of the NFL season is over and once again former Ohio State players showed out.

Michael Thomas had another 100-yard performance as he pulled in 11 catches for 112 yards and one touchdown to help the Saints beat the Cardinals 31-9.

Three TDs for QB1



Drew x Mike

Joey Bosa had a monster day for the Chargers racking up two sacks, four tackles for a loss and seven solo tackles as Los Angeles beat Chicago 17-16.

His brother, Nick Bosa, had arguably an even better day by recording three sacks and snagging an interception, which he returned for 46 yards.