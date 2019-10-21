Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is done and once again some former Ohio State Buckeyes put on performances worth recognizing. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas continues to show why he’s the highest paid player at his position by pulling in nine catches for a game-high 131 yards en route to a 36-25 win over the Bears. Thomas’ fellow teammate in former Buckeye Ted Ginn Jr. also pulled in two catches for 48 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott played well in front of a nationally-televised audience on Sunday Night Football picking up a game-high 111 yards rushing on 22 carries with one touchdown.

San Francisco rookie and 2019 No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa led the 49ers to a 9-0 shutout of the Washington Redskins by tallying a team-high seven tackles including four tackles for a loss.

Meanwhile, former first round pick Eli Apple suffered a knee injury during the Saints’ 36-25 win over the Chicago Bears. The Athletic and SB Nation are reporting it’s only a hyper extension injury, but the team won’t know for sure until after Apple’s evaluation Monday.