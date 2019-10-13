Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 6

Buckeyes

by: Justin Holbrock

Posted:

Several Ohio State products showed out during week six of the NFL season.

Perhaps the most impressive performance by a former Buckeye came from one of the latest to leave Ohio State. Washington rookie Terry McLaurin racked up 100 yards receiving with two touchdowns to help the Redskins win their first game this season.

Across the pond in London, Curtis Samuel scored two touchdowns as well with one receiving and one rushing. He finished with four catches for 70 yards.

Houston’s Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and one touchdown en route to a 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, two former Buckeyes stood out for the New Orleans Saints in their 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Michael Thomas had a game-high eight catches for 89 yards, also a game high, while defensive back Marshon Lattimore snagged his eighth career interception.

