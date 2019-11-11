Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season is done and once again several former Ohio State Buckeyes showed out on Sunday.

Michael Thomas continues to be a tour de force for the Saints with the highest paid wideout pulling in 13 catches for 152 yards, making him the fastest player to reach 400 catches through 56 games in NFL history.

Carolina wide receiver Curtis Samuel caught four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.

The Miami Dolphins got their second win in a row and a large part of that was due to the performance from linebacker Jerome Baker who recorded eight tackles and one sack in the 16-12 win over the Colts.