MINNEAPOLIS (WCMH) — The 2023 Big Ten women’s basketball tournament bracket is finalized and the Ohio State Buckeyes will have a difficult path towards a conference title.

With a regular season record of 23-6 and a conference record of 12-6, the Buckeyes will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s tournament that will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis. As the four-seed, Ohio State has a double-bye and is automatically in the quarterfinals.

The next game for OSU will be Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals when they face one of Michigan, Minnesota or Penn State. Against those three teams, the Buckeyes are 5-0.

Of the Buckeyes’ six losses thus far, five have come against the three teams that occupy the top three spots in the conference tournament (No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Iowa, and No. 3 Maryland). If Ohio State wins its quarterfinal match on Friday, they are more than likely set to face Indiana.

Ohio State has not won a Big Ten conference tournament since 2018 but has made the final as recently as 2020. The Big Ten tournament final is scheduled for March 5 at 5 p.m.

The Buckeyes will then have the following week off as they wait to discover its seed and placement in the NCAA tournament. Should Ohio State earn a top-four seed in March Madness, they will host its four-team section of the bracket for the first two rounds at Value City Arena. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 12.

2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

March 1: First Round

Game 1: 2 p.m. – No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 12 Minnesota

Game 2: 4:30 p.m. – No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 11 Rutgers

March 2: Second Round

Game 3: 12:30 p.m. – No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Nebraska

Game 4: 25 minutes after Game 3 – Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Michigan

Game 5: 6:30 p.m. – No. 10 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Purdue

Game 6: 25 minutes after Game 5 – Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Illinois

March 3: Quarterfinals

Game 7: 12:30 p.m. – Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 Indiana

Game 8: 25 minutes after Game 7 – Game 4 Winner vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Game 9: 6:30 p.m. – Game 5 Winner vs. No. 2 Iowa

Game 10: 25 minutes after Game 9 – Game 6 Winner vs. No. 3 Maryland

March 4: Semifinals

Game 11: 2:30 p.m. – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

Game 12: 5 p.m. – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

March 5: Final (5 p.m.)