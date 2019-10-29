Buckeyes get bye week to recover from Wisconsin game

Live Now
COLUMBUS, OH – AUGUST 31: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after catching a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes get a break from action after beating Wisconsin Saturday.  

The Buckeyes are off this coming weekend, after their 38-7 win against the Badgers, at the Shoe last weekend.  

Chase Young and Buckeyes’ defense held Jonathan Taylor, the No. 3 rusher in the nation, to 52 yards and only allowed 83 total rushing yards. 

Young tied a school record recording four sacks while also forcing two fumbles. 

Runningback J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards against a Wisconsin defense that had limited opponents to 58.4 yards per game. He had 112 of those yards and scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards in the second half after the rain let up some. 

Buckeye coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference, Tuesday, at about 11:45am.

The Buckeyes next game comes against Maryland, noon, November 9 at Ohio Stadium.  

