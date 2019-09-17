Buckeyes focus on Miami RedHawks after B10 win against Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will now turn their attention back to a non-conference game after the blowout win against Indiana.

It was the most lopsided margin in the series since the Buckeyes’ 44-3 victory against the Hoosiers in 2006.

Quarterback Justin Fields finished 14 of 24 for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

Runningback J.K. Dobbins had 22 carries for 193 yards and one touchdown. Dobbins was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference for his performance against the Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes take on Miami of Ohio at 3:30pm, Saturday, at Ohio Stadium.

Miami lost to their instate rival the Cincinnati Bearcats 35 to 13 last Saturday. The RedHawks are 1-2 for the season.