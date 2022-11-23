COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State and Michigan will meet Saturday for the 118th time in another chapter of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.

Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium, the 600th game at the 100-year-old venue, will add to a key subcategory in rivalry history: top-five games. It will mark the 13th time the Buckeyes and Wolverines play each other while both are in the top five in either the College Football Playoff poll or AP rankings.

These games include shootouts in the snow of Ann Arbor, controversial calls in Columbus, overtime thrillers, a tie, battles in the Ten Year War, and Heisman-clinching performances.

Nov. 27, 2021: No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27

A year ago, the Buckeyes and Wolverines met in a snowy Michigan Stadium in what many pointed to as a game to determine the Big Ten’s playoff representative. The undefeated Wolverines were able to pierce through the Buckeyes with their running game, gaining 297 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

A five-touchdown, 169-yard performance from Hassan Haskins helped break the eight-game losing skid of the Maize & Blue to the Scarlet & Grey. The victory propelled the Wolverines to the Big Ten title and its first playoff appearance, a semifinal loss to Georgia.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a first down pass in the second half of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines jumps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: University of Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard celebrates with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines after the victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines with teammate Chris Olave #2 during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass over Vincent Gray #4 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Nov. 26, 2016: No. 2 Ohio State 30, No. 3 Michigan 27 (2OT)

The 113th meeting was the first time in a decade the teams met with both ranked in the top five, and the penultimate play may be the most controversial moment in the history of the rivalry.

After a back-and-forth regulation at Ohio Stadium, the score was tied at 17. The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime period before Michigan took a three-point lead to begin the second extra period.

The Buckeyes faced fourth-and-1 on the 16-yard line, but coach Urban Meyer elected not to send out his field goal unit. Instead, quarterback J.T. Barrett kept the ball and was stopped near the first-down marker. After a review, officials signaled first down.

“That was not a first down,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I’m bitterly disappointed with the officiating.”

After that play, Curtis Samuel scampered into the end zone for the win. Despite not winning the Big Ten title, Ohio State made the playoff and lost to Clemson in a semifinal.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball during overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Demario McCall #30 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores the winning touchdown in double overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines argues a call on the sideline during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Nov. 18, 2006: No. 1 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Michigan 39

2006 stands as the only time the Buckeyes and Wolverines played with both teams atop the AP rankings. It’s also the last time they faced off while both undefeated, until this Saturday’s game.

Both offenses turned it on as Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith and Michigan running back Mike Hart, both Heisman candidates, traded scores.

Despite three touchdowns from Hart, the Wolverines could never take the lead. Troy Smith iced the game with his fourth TD pass late to clinch the win, clinch his Heisman trophy, and a spot in the national championship game.

Ohio State, playing under coach Jim Tressel, lost to Florida, which was playing under Tressel’s successor, Meyer.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Running back Chris Wells #28 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates following the game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 42-39. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Running back Mike Hart #20 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 42-39. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Troy Smith #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for a receiver against the Michigan Wolverines on November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 42-39. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Ted Ginn Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a reception for a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Leon Hall #29 of the Michigan Wolverines November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The touchdown gave the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Mario Manningham #86 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for yards after the catch against Brandon Mitchell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State Buckeyes is congratulated by head coach Lloyd Carr of the Michigan Wolverines November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 42-39. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nov. 22, 2003: No. 5 Michigan 35, No. 4 Ohio State 21

It took only three years into the millennium for OSU and Michigan to have a top-five game. This meeting was also the 100th in the series.

It was a crowning for Michigan, whose win at home allowed it to take its first Big Ten title since 1997 and get its first win over the Buckeyes since 2000. Wolverines running back Chris Perry took it to the Buckeyes’ defense with two touchdowns on 154 rushing yards.

After 100 games, Michigan led the series 57-37-6. Since that 100th game, Michigan has only beaten Ohio State twice.

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 22: Running back Lydell Ross #30 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the football as linebacker Carl Diggs #43 of the Michigan Wolverines in the 100th meeting of the two teams November 22, 2003 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won 35-21 giving them the Big Ten Championship. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 22: Wide receiver Ross Kesler #22 and Marlin Jackson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate on the sideline during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 100th meeting of the two teams November 22, 2003 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won 35-21 giving them the Big Ten Championship. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 22: Chris Gamble #7 and safety Nate Salley #21of the Ohio State Buckeyes show their disappointment on the field during the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the 100th meeting of the two teams November 22, 2003 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won 35-21 giving them the Big Ten Championship. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 22: Running Back Chris Perry #23 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with a rose as fans rush the field after a 35-21 win the Ohio State Buckeyes giving Michigan the Big Ten Championship during the 100th meeting of the two teams November 22, 2003 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 22: Braylon Edwards #1 of the Michigan Wolverines dives for a pass from John Navarre as Will Allen #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches behind him during the 100th meeting of the two teams November 22, 2003 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Craig Krenzel #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets stopped as he attempts to run the ball through Jeremy Van Van Alstyne #50, Larry Harrison #96, Carl Diggs #43, and Larry Stevens #13 of the Michigan Wolvereins during the 100th meeting of the two teams November 22, 2003 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

Nov. 22, 1997: No. 1 Michigan 20, No. 5 Ohio State 14

1997 was momentous for Michigan as it hosted Ohio State as the No. 1 team. The game also completed an incredible season for Wolverines cornerback Charles Woodson.

Down 7-0 in the second quarter, the Buckeyes lined up for a punt. It sailed from Brent Bartholomew to Woodson, who returned it 78 yards to the end zone. The return was the difference-maker.

Woodson’s iconic performance against Ohio State cemented his Heisman campaign. He was rewarded the trophy and made history as the first primarily defensive player to take it.

22 Nov 1997: Running back Chris Floyd of the Michigan Wolverines moves the ball during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan won the game, 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

22 Nov 1997: Quarterback Joe Germaine of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves the ball during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game, 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

22 Nov 1997: Quarterback Stanley Jackson of the Ohio State Buckeyes scrambles with the ball during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allspo

22 Nov 1997: Tailback Chris Howard of the Michigan Wolverines (left) runs with the ball as linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes (right) runs toward him during a game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 20-

Nov. 19, 1977: No. 5 Michigan 14, No. 4 Ohio State 6

Forty-five years ago, the largest regular-season college football crowd packed Michigan Stadium.

106,000 fans were in the stands to watch a defensive battle with a spot in the Rose Bowl on the line. With four minutes left, OSU got the ball 92 yards away from the end zone, down eight points. The offense, led by quarterback Rod Gerald, drove down the field to the Michigan 10.

Instead of a Buckeyes touchdown that could have led to a tie, Wolverines linebacker John Anderson stripped Gerald and recovered the fumble to clinch a win.

The crowd rushes in to congratulate Michigan players at end of game with Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Nov. 19, 1977. (AP Photo)

Harlan Huckleby (25), Michigan back, dives across line for three yards and first down in the second quarter of game with Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 19, 1977. Ohio State players Joe Allegro (22), Ray Griffin (44) and Dave Adkins (94) move in on play. (AP Photo)

Michigan quarterback Rick Leach dives across the line to score the team’s second touchdown in the third quarter of a game with Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 19, 1977. Moving in is Ohio State’s Ray Griffin (44) and Michigan’s Roosevelt Smith (26), who scored Michigan’s first touchdown. (AP Photo)

Nov. 22, 1975: No. 1 Ohio State 21, No. 4 Michigan 14

Michigan took the lead 14-7 after a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter from quarterback Rick Leach. The Buckeyes then mounted a speedy comeback, with two rushing touchdowns from fullback Pete Johnson, both in the last four minutes.

The win was the first for OSU in Ann Arbor since 1967 and took them to the Rose Bowl, where UCLA beat the Buckeyes 23-10.

Michigan quarterback Rick Leach (7) fumbles the ball as he rolls right during the second quarter of a game with Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 22, 1975. Coming in on the play is Scott Dannelley (73) with Aaron Brown, not shown, recovering the ball for Ohio State on Ohio’s 30-yard line. (AP Photo)

Nov. 23, 1974: No. 3 Ohio State 12, No. 2 Michigan 10

Ohio State and Michigan were dominant in the 1970s, and in 1974, the Buckeyes had a chance to end the Wolverines’ undefeated season at Ohio Stadium.

It was a kicking display offensively for the Scarlet & Grey, with all 12 points coming from the leg of Tom Klaban, who made four field goals. Michigan had a chance to win, but kicker Mike Lantry missed a 33-yard attempt with just seconds remaining.

The Buckeyes’ win gave the teams identical 10-1 records, but a vote by Big Ten athletic directors put Ohio State in the Rose Bowl over the Wolverines.

Nov. 24, 1973: No. 1 Ohio State 10, No. 4 Michigan 10

In 117 meetings, OSU and Michigan have tied six times. 1973 was the only time it happened with the two in the top five.

Both teams were unbeaten, and 105,000 fans filled Michigan Stadium. Both offenses elected to run after rain hit Ann Arbor. OSU didn’t even pass the ball more than four times.

After Archie Griffin and Pete Johnson helped the Buckeyes go up 10-0, Michigan fought back to tie the score and got a chance to go ahead after Ohio State backup quarterback Greg Hare threw an interception with 52 seconds to go. The Wolverines missed a field goal with less than 30 seconds.

Despite coach Woody Hayes exclaiming that Michigan should go to the Rose Bowl over OSU, the Buckeyes got the vote for Pasadena.

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 1973, file photo, Ohio State’s Archie Griffin picks up some of his game-high 163 yards against Michigan during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., as Michigan’s Walt Williamson (91), Carl Russ (33) and Steve Strinko (59) defend. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan have a chance to add to the lore of The Game, a football rivalry that is widely regarded as one of the best in sports, when they meet again, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this November 1973 file photo, 105,223 football fans crowd Michigan Stadium to watch the annual Michigan-Ohio State football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. In the Big Ten, Bo Schembechler’s Michigan Wolverines and Woody Hayes’ Ohio State Buckeyes won or shared every conference title during the 1970s. (AP Photo/File)

Nov. 21, 1970: No. 5 Ohio State 20, No. 4 Michigan 9

The second game of what became the Ten Year War was a top-five meeting between Hayes’ Buckeyes and coach Bo Schembechler’s Wolverines.

Ohio State was craving revenge after the No. 12 Wolverines upset the No. 1 Buckeyes 24-12 in Ann Arbor in 1969. One year later in Columbus, the fifth-ranked Buckeyes took out their anger with a tremendous defensive performance.

In the games of the Ten Year War from 1969 to 1978, Ohio State won four times.

Ohio State’s Bruce Jankowski (82) scampers across the goal line to score his team’s first touchdown against arch-rival Michigan in their Big Ten game in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 21, 1970. Jankowski took a pass from quarterback Rex Kern and then ran the rest of the way as the referee gets ready to make the sign. This score was in second period after the Bucks scored a field goal in the first period. (AP Photo)

Michigan’s Lance Schefler (45) has the ball flop from his hands on the opening kick-off and it is recovered by Ohio State’s Harry Howard (28), who did the hitting during their Big Ten football game in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 21, 1970. (AP Photo)

William Conley (72) and other members of the Ohio State team leap with joy as the gun ends the game with Michigan in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 21, 1970. The joy was for their 20-9 victory and probably trip to the Rose Bowl. Both teams were undefeated going into the game and the victory was revenge for the Buckeyes, who had their undefeated streak broken by Michigan last year. (AP Photo/Julian C. Wilson)

Nov. 23, 1968: No. 2 Ohio State 50, No. 4 Michigan 14

In 1968, the Buckeyes had a tremendous season and entered their game against Michigan at Ohio Stadium with an unbeaten record and a chance to extend their national championship chances.

The score was lopsided as the Ohio State offense overwhelmed Michigan in the second half, outscoring the Wolverines 29-0 with running back Jim Otis scoring four touchdowns. The Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl as the No. 1 team, beating USC 27-16 to claim the consensus national championship.

Coach Woody Hayes is carried from the field by jubilant players after Ohio State downed Michigan 50-14 to win the Big Ten championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl, in Columbus, Nov. 23, 1968. (AP Photo)

Ohio State quarterback Rex Kern and coach Woody Hayes confer during the game with Michigan in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 23, 1968. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Nov. 21, 1942: No. 5 Ohio State 21, No. 4 Michigan 14

The first 38 times Ohio State played Michigan in football, both teams were never ranked in the top five together. The 39th meeting of “The Game” changed that with both schools occupying the bottom places of the top five.

The Buckeyes played in front of more than 71,000 fans at the Horseshoe and beat the Wolverines 21-14, only the 11th time OSU won in the series. That win propelled the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and the school’s first of eight claimed national championships.