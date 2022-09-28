COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2014, the Big Ten welcomed Rutgers into the conference to expand its reach out toward the East Coast.

For the past seven years, Ohio State has done nothing but dominate Rutgers in all eight games the schools have played.

The Buckeyes will try to keep its 100% mark against the Scarlet Knights this Saturday but also extend some other streaks. They have scored at least 49 points against the Knights each time and have beaten them by at least three touchdowns.

Despite a short and lopsided history, Ohio State’s games against the Scarlet Knights have had noticeable records set and even a rare appearance from the current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

Here’s a look at half of the encounters between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights:

Oct. 2, 2021

Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13 (Piscataway, New Jersey)

The most recent matchup came last year in New Jersey, with Ohio State in the middle of a rebound run after a September loss to Oregon.

This game was the C.J. Stroud show as the freshman set a career-high with five touchdown passes in a 39-point win. OSU scored touchdowns on its first six possessions.

It was also a banner day for receiver Chris Olave (119 yards, 2 touchdowns) and cornerback Denzel Burke (23-yard interception return for a touchdown). The dominant victory propelled Ohio State to a 4-1 record and continued an eventual four straight games with 50 or more points scored.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against Tre Avery #21 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knightsat SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates scoring a touchdown with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Bryson Shaw #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Noah Vedral #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Nov. 7, 2020

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27 (Ohio Stadium)

The last meeting in Columbus was the closest game Ohio State has played against Rutgers. Just 1,200 people were allowed to attend the game as part of pandemic precautions.

OSU lead 35-3 at halftime after Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes to three receivers: Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson. Despite leading after three quarters by 33 points, OSU took its foot off the gas defensively and allowed some late Rutgers points.

Rutgers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including returning a blocked punt 58 yards.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Tuf Borland #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes chases down quarterback Noah Vedral #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a sack in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a second quarter pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Jameson Williams #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 38-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter as Brendon White #7 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights drags down Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Kay’Ron Adams #22 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is wrapped up and brought down by Teradja Mitchell #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jerron Cage #86 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Rutgers 49-27. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Sept. 30, 2017

Ohio State 56, Rutgers 0 (Piscataway)

OSU-Rutgers games are usually the matchups where backups and third-stringers get a chance to play for the Buckeyes, and 2017 was no exception.

Just one year removed from a 58-0 win in Columbus, the Buckeyes shut out the Scarlet Knights for a second straight time.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett stole the headlines as he became the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in passing yards and the school’s fourth QB to win 30 games after a three-touchdown, 286-yard performance through three quarters.

After Barrett set school records, backup Dwayne Haskins got some playing time and even threw a touchdown pass to Demario McCall. Afterward, third-string quarterback Joe Burrow threw two passes and completed both in a rare Scarlet & Gray appearance for the current Cincinnati Bengals starter.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls out signals during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes before a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 39 yard touchdown pass in the second quarter during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Oct. 18, 2014

Ohio State 56, Rutgers 17 (Ohio Stadium)

The inaugural Ohio State-Rutgers game was eight years ago in front of 106,000 fans for homecoming.

Coach Urban Meyer and his Buckeyes were in the middle of a resurgence after a Week 2 loss to Virginia Tech and were going into the Rutgers game fresh after a 52-24 win over new Big Ten member Maryland and a bye week.

OSU rolled its way to another inaugural win over a Big Ten opponent behind a five-touchdown game from J.T. Barrett (two rushing and three passing).

The win marked two milestones in Buckeyes history: The first time they had scored 50 or more points in four consecutive games and an 18th straight Big Ten regular-season win.

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback J.T. Barrett of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a pass in the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 18, 2014 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER Janarion Grant #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is brought down by Vonn Bell #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a pass reception in the second quarter 18: on October 18, 2014 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Gareef Glashen #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hangs on to ballcarrier Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes as Quentin Gause #50 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights moves in the in the third quarter on October 18, 2014 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Rutgers 56-17. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Steve Longa #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights drags down Dontre Wilson #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half on October 18, 2014 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Rutgers 56-17. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Rod Smith #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Darryl Baldwin #76 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after his three-yard touchdown run against Rutgers in the second quarter on October 18, 2014 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)