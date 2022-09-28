COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2014, the Big Ten welcomed Rutgers into the conference to expand its reach out toward the East Coast.
For the past seven years, Ohio State has done nothing but dominate Rutgers in all eight games the schools have played.
The Buckeyes will try to keep its 100% mark against the Scarlet Knights this Saturday but also extend some other streaks. They have scored at least 49 points against the Knights each time and have beaten them by at least three touchdowns.
Despite a short and lopsided history, Ohio State’s games against the Scarlet Knights have had noticeable records set and even a rare appearance from the current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.
Here’s a look at half of the encounters between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights:
Oct. 2, 2021
Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13 (Piscataway, New Jersey)
The most recent matchup came last year in New Jersey, with Ohio State in the middle of a rebound run after a September loss to Oregon.
This game was the C.J. Stroud show as the freshman set a career-high with five touchdown passes in a 39-point win. OSU scored touchdowns on its first six possessions.
It was also a banner day for receiver Chris Olave (119 yards, 2 touchdowns) and cornerback Denzel Burke (23-yard interception return for a touchdown). The dominant victory propelled Ohio State to a 4-1 record and continued an eventual four straight games with 50 or more points scored.
Nov. 7, 2020
Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27 (Ohio Stadium)
The last meeting in Columbus was the closest game Ohio State has played against Rutgers. Just 1,200 people were allowed to attend the game as part of pandemic precautions.
OSU lead 35-3 at halftime after Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes to three receivers: Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson. Despite leading after three quarters by 33 points, OSU took its foot off the gas defensively and allowed some late Rutgers points.
Rutgers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including returning a blocked punt 58 yards.
Sept. 30, 2017
Ohio State 56, Rutgers 0 (Piscataway)
OSU-Rutgers games are usually the matchups where backups and third-stringers get a chance to play for the Buckeyes, and 2017 was no exception.
Just one year removed from a 58-0 win in Columbus, the Buckeyes shut out the Scarlet Knights for a second straight time.
Quarterback J.T. Barrett stole the headlines as he became the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in passing yards and the school’s fourth QB to win 30 games after a three-touchdown, 286-yard performance through three quarters.
After Barrett set school records, backup Dwayne Haskins got some playing time and even threw a touchdown pass to Demario McCall. Afterward, third-string quarterback Joe Burrow threw two passes and completed both in a rare Scarlet & Gray appearance for the current Cincinnati Bengals starter.
Oct. 18, 2014
Ohio State 56, Rutgers 17 (Ohio Stadium)
The inaugural Ohio State-Rutgers game was eight years ago in front of 106,000 fans for homecoming.
Coach Urban Meyer and his Buckeyes were in the middle of a resurgence after a Week 2 loss to Virginia Tech and were going into the Rutgers game fresh after a 52-24 win over new Big Ten member Maryland and a bye week.
OSU rolled its way to another inaugural win over a Big Ten opponent behind a five-touchdown game from J.T. Barrett (two rushing and three passing).
The win marked two milestones in Buckeyes history: The first time they had scored 50 or more points in four consecutive games and an 18th straight Big Ten regular-season win.