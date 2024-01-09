COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A streak that only Ohio State owned during the playoff era has come to an end before expansion.

The Buckeyes (11-2, 8-1) were ranked No. 10 in the season-ending Associated Press poll following its dubious 14-3 loss to No. 8 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. This marks the first time since 2013 that OSU finished outside the top-six in the final rankings of a season. In the playoff era, the Bucks were the only team to finish each season in the top-six before this year.

2023’s ranking at No. 10 is the lowest for the Buckeyes to end a year since 2013 at No. 12.

Ohio State’s three-place drop from the pre-playoff rankings was the largest from teams within the top-ten. Rivals Michigan of course claimed the No. 1 spot unanimously after defeating Washington 34-13 in the national title game, marking the Wolverines first national championship since 1997.

A couple of unique aspects of this top-ten poll is No. 4 Georgia hopping over SEC champion No. 5 Alabama after opposite bowl results while Oregon and Florida State tied for the No. 6 ranking. Overall, six teams that will be in the Big Ten for the 2024 season cracked the final top-25.

Final 2023 AP Poll

1 Michigan (61) 2 Washington 3 Texas 4 Georgia 5 Alabama 6 Oregon 6 Florida State 8 Missouri 9 Ole Miss 10 Ohio State 11 Arizona 12 LSU 13 Penn State 14 Notre Dame 15 Oklahoma 16 Oklahoma State 17 Tennessee 18 Kansas State 19 Louisville 20 Clemson 21 NC State 22 SMU 23 Kansas 24 Iowa 25 Liberty

College football will enter a new era for the 2024 season with the expansions of the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and SEC, the disbanding of the Pac-12, and the playoff going from four slots to 12.

The Buckeyes have reloaded with multiple top transfer targets joining the roster for the 2024 season including quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.

Ohio State currently has the third-best odds to win the 2024 national championship as they begin next season on Aug. 31 hosting Akron. The Buckeyes will travel to Oregon on Oct. 12 for its first Big Ten game against one of the new West Coast schools.

OSU will host the defending national champions Michigan on Nov. 30 when they will try to beat the Wolverines for the first time since 2019.

2024 national champion odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Georgia (+450) Alabama (+600) Ohio State (+800) Texas (+900) Michigan (+1000) Oregon (+1100) LSU (+1400) Ole Miss (+1600) Florida State (+1800) Clemson (+2000)