Buckeyes fall 4-2 to Wisconsin in Frozen 4 Semifinal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s hockey season came to an end Thursday as the Buckeyes fell 4-2 to Wisconsin in the Frozen Four Semifinals. Ohio State made its second Frozen Four appearance in school history and second in four years under fifth-year head coach Nadine Muzerall.

Ohio State had its chances with 39 shots compared to just 23 for Wisconsin. The Buckeyes end the unprecedented season with 13 wins and seven losses. Four of those losses came to the Badgers.

The Buckeyes trailed 3-0 eight minutes into the second period but fought back to make it a one-score game with 12 minutes left in the third period.

Gabby Rosenthal scored OSU’s first goal 14 minutes into the second period on a rebound after a shot by Riley Brengman.

Sara Saekkinen scored just her second goal of the season eight minutes into the third period to pull Ohio State within one but the Buckeyes were unable to complete the comeback.

Ohio State nearly tied the game with less than a minute left when a straight-on shot deflected off a Badgers’ defender and ricocheted off the cross post and away from the net. The Badgers scored an empty net goal a few seconds later to seal the win.