COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes players and coaches have been talking about quarterback Devin Brown the last couple of weeks in a way that it’s like a present waiting to be opened.

When Kyle McCord announced his transfer earlier in December, many thought Ohio State would jump into the portal to snag a quarterback in time for Friday’s Cotton Bowl against Missouri. Instead, head coach Ryan Day and company haven’t made a move. Maybe that is to see what Devin Brown is all about.

The team landed in Arlington, Texas on Monday as they begin preparations for its first Cotton Bowl since 2017. Moments after arriving at the hotel, Day officially announced Brown would start at QB. “The first thing you notice is, you know, his command of the huddle, his command of the offense,” said Day. “You know, I think he’s done a nice job of that. You know, he has, you know, a charisma about him that I think the guys appreciate. He’s got a chance to extend plays with his feet. He’s got a strong arm. He’s very intelligent. He has a lot of a lot of skills.”

The sophomore from Arizona has gotten a few plays this season and contributed a couple scores. Brown threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the backup role and added a touchdown run as well against Purdue in October.

With OSU expected to be in for a heated QB competition next spring and summer for 2024, Brown has the unique opportunity to get a head start in the race with Friday’s start. His teammates have seen his preparations in practice all season and can’t wait to see him get his chance under the lights.

“I think, you know, for somebody like a player like myself to go out there and play for, you know, someone who was a pro the whole time, he didn’t hang his head. He didn’t, you know, jump in the portal or do something like that,” said receiver Xavier Johnson. “He stuck around the team and he was every day he was he was, you know, in college here, you know, trying to figure out exactly what I was seeing and just being a grown man about his business. So I think that allows me to be confident in the player Devin is and just the personality that we’re going to have leading us on offense.”

With game week here, many prominent Buckeyes players have yet to announce if they will play on Friday, including star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Safety Lathan Ransom will not play with his continue leg injury.

Missouri will be missing two of its best defensive players on Friday: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and linebacker Ty’Ron Harper. Rakestraw is among the top defensive back prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft while Harper, a finalist for the Butkus Award, missed the last two games from an ankle sprain.

Kick-off for the Cotton Bowl is at 8 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is the first time since 1998 that Ohio State is playing Missouri. In 11 all-time meetings, Ohio State is 10-1 with its lone loss in 1976.