COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State women’s hockey senior Emma Maltais has been named to Team Canada’s 2022 Olympic roster.

Maltais will make her first trip to the Olympics this year and joins former Buckeye Natalie Spooner, who will skate in her third Olympics for the Canadians this February in Beijing on the 23-player roster.

The Burlington, Ontario native, who plans to return to the Ohio State roster for the 2022-23 campaign for her final season of eligibility, has been centralized with the Canadian national team, along with Spooner, since July of 2021 ahead of the IIHF Women’s World Championships.

Maltais made her first appearance at the world championships as a member of Hockey Canada’s senior national team last summer, skating in five games of the tournament and helping the team to a gold medal finish.

Maltais is a two-time Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Top 10 Finalist and has garnered USCHO and ACHA All-America honors as a Buckeye. She owns the Ohio State record for single-season points (59) and assists (40) which she hit during the 2019-20 season.

Spooner, a 2012 graduate of Ohio State, has two Olympic medals to her name, winning gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 Pyeong Chang Olympics.

The two-time world champion and eight-time world medalist has been a member of the Canadian national team program since 2007 and recorded her 100th point for Canada at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships. She is the first Canadian to compete for the National Women’s Team, the National Women’s U-22 Team and the National Women’s U-18 Team.

In her career as a Buckeye, Spooner recorded 163 points on 100 goals and 63 assists. As the only Buckeye to have scored 100 goals in her time at Ohio State, she still stands as the leading goal scorer in program history. She also holds the Ohio State record for goals in a season with 31. A 2012 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Top 10 Finalist, Spooner is an AHCA All-American and a 2019 Ohio State Hall of Fame inductee.