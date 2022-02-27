COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team will be the No. 1 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis and play its first game Friday.

With Ohio State earning a top-four seed, the Buckeyes earn two byes and are already in the Big Ten quarterfinals. This leaves them needing just three wins to capture the tournament title.

The Buckeyes also became co-Big Ten regular season champs with their win over Michigan State University Sunday, sharing the title with Iowa, which posted a win over Michigan.

As the No. 1 seed, Ohio State can face either Purdue or Michigan State in the quarterfinal matchup.

This is the first time OSU is playing in the women’s Big Ten Tournament in three years.

The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Buckeyes missed out on last year’s tourney from a self-imposed ban from NCAA rules violations.

Ohio State hasn’t won the Big Ten Tournament since 2018 which is also its last appearance in March Madness.

2022 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND (Wednesday, March 2)

Game 1: No. 12 Penn State vs. No. 13 Rutgers (2:00 p.m.)

Game 2: No. 11 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Illinois (4:30 p.m.)

SECOND ROUND (Thursday, March 3)

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Purdue (11:30 a.m.)

Game 4: No. 5 Indiana vs. Game 1 Winner (25 mins after Game 3)

Game 5: No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Minnesota (6:30 p.m.)

Game 6: No. 6 Nebraska vs. Game 2 Winner (25 mins after Game 5)

QUARTERFINALS (Friday, March 4)

Game 7: No. 1 Ohio State vs. Game 3 Winner (11:30 a.m.)

Game 8: No. 4 Maryland vs. Game 4 Winner (25 mins after Game 7)

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 5 Winner (6:30 p.m.)

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 Winner (25 mins after Game 9)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, March 5)

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (3:30 p.m.)

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner (6:00 p.m.)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Sunday, March 6)

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner (4:00 p.m.)