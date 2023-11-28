COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s path to the last four-team College Football Playoff has gotten a lot more difficult after losing to Michigan and dropping in the rankings.

The Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) have fallen from No. 2 to No. 6 in the penultimate CFP poll following its 30-24 loss to the now No. 2 Wolverines. Replacing OSU in the coveted top four places is Florida State, who kept its unbeaten season alive with a narrow 24-15 win over rivals Florida.

Georgia remains at No. 1 after a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech and Washington moves up to No. 3 with a 24-21 victory in the Apple Cup over Washington State. The top four are all undefeated and will play for a conference title this weekend.

If the current top four all win their respective conference titles, Georgia will likely meet Florida State in the Sugar Bowl and Michigan will play Washington in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 2024. The semifinal winners will meet in Houston on Jan. 8 in the national championship game.

Listed below are the teams and the last year they made the College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 28, 2023)

1 Georgia (2022) 2 Michigan (2022) 3 Washington (2016) 4 Florida State (2014)

Outside the playoff places are four one-loss teams that remain in contention to move up into the playoff. Ahead of No. 6 Ohio State is No. 5 Oregon, who plays No. 3 Washington on Friday for the Pac-12 title. Behind the Buckeyes are No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama, who each play on Saturday for a conference title and with wins could create a real dilemma for the selection committee.

This is the final year of the four-team CFP with the expansion to 12 teams going into effect next season. In a 12-team format, the Buckeyes would likely be invited as an at-large team and host a first-round game regardless of the conference title game results.

5 Oregon (2014) 6 Ohio State (2022) 7 Texas (Never) 8 Alabama (2021) 9 Missouri 10 Penn State 11 Ole Miss 12 Oklahoma 13 LSU 14 Louisville 15 Arizona 16 Iowa 17 Notre Dame 18 Oklahoma State 19 NC State 20 Oregon State 21 Tennessee 22 Tulane 23 Clemson 24 Liberty 25 Kansas State

The College Football Playoff selection show is scheduled for noon on Sunday after the conference championship games. For Ohio State to hear its name called for the sixth time in 10 seasons, they will need chaos and upsets this weekend in the conference title games.

Following the playoff selection will be the release of the teams going to the New Year’s Six bowl games. If the Buckeyes fail to make the playoff, they will most likely head to Miami for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 against either Louisville or Florida State. OSU has not played in the Orange Bowl since 2014.

Conference championship schedule

C-USA: New Mexico State vs. Liberty (Friday – 7 p.m.)

Pac-12: Oregon vs. Washington (Friday – 8 p.m.)

Big 12: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (Saturday – 12 p.m.)

MAC: Miami [OH] vs. Toledo (Saturday – 12 p.m.)

Mountain West: Boise State vs. UNLV (Saturday – 3 p.m.)

SEC: Georgia vs. Alabama (Saturday – 4 p.m.)

AAC: SMU vs. Tulane (Saturday – 4 p.m.)

Sun Belt: Appalachian State vs. Troy (Saturday – 4 p.m.)

Big Ten: Michigan vs. Iowa (Saturday – 8 p.m.)

ACC: Louisville vs. Florida State (Saturday – 8 p.m.)

New Year’s Six bowls schedule

Cotton Bowl Classic: At-large vs. At-large (Dec. 29 – 8 p.m.)

Peach Bowl: At-large vs. At-large (Dec. 30 – 12 p.m.)

Orange Bowl: ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC (Dec. 30 – 4 p.m.)

Fiesta Bowl: At-large vs. At-large (Jan. 1 – 1 p.m.)

Rose Bowl [CFP Semifinal]: Jan. 1 – 5 p.m.

Sugar Bowl [CFP Semifinal]: Jan. 1 – 8:45 p.m.

National Championship Game: Jan. 8 – 7:30 p.m.