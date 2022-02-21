COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has fallen four spots in the new AP Top 25 poll to number 22.

After a Tuesday home win over Minnesota, the Buckeyes lost for the first time at Value City Arena with a 75-62 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, Ohio State will be cramming in six games in 14 days.

Buckeyes will play Monday night in Bloomington against Indiana, then travel for a Thursday game in Champaign against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and conclude the week in Maryland for a Sunday contest.

AP TOP 25 POLL (FEB. 21)

1Gonzaga
2Arizona
3Auburn
4Purdue
5Kansas
6Kentucky
7Duke
8Villanova
9Texas Tech
10Baylor
11Providence
12UCLA
13Wisconsin
14Houston
15Illinois
16USC
17Tennessee
18Arkansas
19Murray State
20Texas
21UCONN
22Ohio State
23Saint Mary’s
24Alabama
25Iowa