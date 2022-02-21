COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has fallen four spots in the new AP Top 25 poll to number 22.
After a Tuesday home win over Minnesota, the Buckeyes lost for the first time at Value City Arena with a 75-62 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, Ohio State will be cramming in six games in 14 days.
Buckeyes will play Monday night in Bloomington against Indiana, then travel for a Thursday game in Champaign against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and conclude the week in Maryland for a Sunday contest.
AP TOP 25 POLL (FEB. 21)
|1
|Gonzaga
|2
|Arizona
|3
|Auburn
|4
|Purdue
|5
|Kansas
|6
|Kentucky
|7
|Duke
|8
|Villanova
|9
|Texas Tech
|10
|Baylor
|11
|Providence
|12
|UCLA
|13
|Wisconsin
|14
|Houston
|15
|Illinois
|16
|USC
|17
|Tennessee
|18
|Arkansas
|19
|Murray State
|20
|Texas
|21
|UCONN
|22
|Ohio State
|23
|Saint Mary’s
|24
|Alabama
|25
|Iowa