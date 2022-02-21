COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has fallen four spots in the new AP Top 25 poll to number 22.

After a Tuesday home win over Minnesota, the Buckeyes lost for the first time at Value City Arena with a 75-62 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, Ohio State will be cramming in six games in 14 days.

Buckeyes will play Monday night in Bloomington against Indiana, then travel for a Thursday game in Champaign against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and conclude the week in Maryland for a Sunday contest.

AP TOP 25 POLL (FEB. 21)

1 Gonzaga 2 Arizona 3 Auburn 4 Purdue 5 Kansas 6 Kentucky 7 Duke 8 Villanova 9 Texas Tech 10 Baylor 11 Providence 12 UCLA 13 Wisconsin 14 Houston 15 Illinois 16 USC 17 Tennessee 18 Arkansas 19 Murray State 20 Texas 21 UCONN 22 Ohio State 23 Saint Mary’s 24 Alabama 25 Iowa