COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A tight loss in New York City was enough to drop the Buckeyes out of the AP rankings entering Christmas weekend.

Ohio State (7-3, 1-0) has fell out of the AP top 25 following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. OSU was ranked No. 23 last week. The Buckeyes were close to beating the former No. 1 team in the nation before UNC’s Pete Nance his a jumper from the wing at the buzzer to force overtime at 79-79.

The weekend in college hoops was full of all-ranked matchups creating numerous shifts up and down the AP’s top 25. While Purdue remains at the top, 12-0 UCONN has catapulted to No. 2 in the nation with a 12-0 record.

OSU returns to the floor Wednesday for its penultimate non-conference game as they host the Maine Black Bears at Value City Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

AP Poll (Dec. 19, 2022)

1 Purdue (40) 2 UCONN (21) 3 Houston 4 Kansas 5 Arizona 6 Virginia 7 Texas 8 Tennessee 9 Alabama 10 Arkansas 11 Gonzaga 12 Baylor 13 UCLA 14 Duke 15 Mississippi State 16 Illinois 17 Wisconsin 18 Indiana 19 Kentucky 20 TCU 21 Virginia Tech 22 Miami (FL) 23 Auburn 24 Marquette 25 Arizona State