COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A tight loss in New York City was enough to drop the Buckeyes out of the AP rankings entering Christmas weekend.
Ohio State (7-3, 1-0) has fell out of the AP top 25 following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. OSU was ranked No. 23 last week. The Buckeyes were close to beating the former No. 1 team in the nation before UNC’s Pete Nance his a jumper from the wing at the buzzer to force overtime at 79-79.
The weekend in college hoops was full of all-ranked matchups creating numerous shifts up and down the AP’s top 25. While Purdue remains at the top, 12-0 UCONN has catapulted to No. 2 in the nation with a 12-0 record.
OSU returns to the floor Wednesday for its penultimate non-conference game as they host the Maine Black Bears at Value City Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.
AP Poll (Dec. 19, 2022)
|1
|Purdue (40)
|2
|UCONN (21)
|3
|Houston
|4
|Kansas
|5
|Arizona
|6
|Virginia
|7
|Texas
|8
|Tennessee
|9
|Alabama
|10
|Arkansas
|11
|Gonzaga
|12
|Baylor
|13
|UCLA
|14
|Duke
|15
|Mississippi State
|16
|Illinois
|17
|Wisconsin
|18
|Indiana
|19
|Kentucky
|20
|TCU
|21
|Virginia Tech
|22
|Miami (FL)
|23
|Auburn
|24
|Marquette
|25
|Arizona State