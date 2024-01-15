COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes played one and won one last week and will enter its biggest game of the season thus far ranked in the top-25.

Ohio State (13-3, 4-1) has dropped one spot to No. 18 in the new Associated Press rankings after a 70-65 win Sunday over Michigan State in Columbus. OSU’s star guard Jacy Sheldon led the team in the win with 18 points and six rebounds.

There was a massive shuffle at the top of the rankings after UCLA lost for the first time this season, losing 73-65 to USC. That moved the Trojans up to No. 6, the Bruins down to No. 5, and leaves South Carolina as the only unbeaten team remaining.

The Buckeyes have two games this week beginning on the road against Maryland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. That game will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, a platform that is owned by NBC and not NBC4’s parent company, Nexstar. To learn how to use Peacock, click here.

Ohio State will then come back to Columbus to host Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes at noon. You can watch that showdown exclusively on NBC4.

Associated Press Poll (Jan. 15, 2023)

1 South Carolina (36) 2 Iowa 3 Colorado 4 NC State 5 UCLA 6 USC 7 Kansas State 8 Stanford 9 UCONN 10 LSU 11 Texas 12 Baylor 13 Louisville 14 Virginia Tech 15 Florida State 16 Indiana 17 Gonzaga 18 Ohio State 19 Notre Dame 20 Utah 21 Creighton 22 Marquette 23 North Carolina 24 Iowa State 25 UNLV