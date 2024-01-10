COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State announced multiple coaching changes to its football staff Wednesday afternoon.

The program will not retain special teams coordinator Parker Fleming for the 2024 season. Ohio State’s special teams came under scrutiny this past season after a collection of miscues throughout the year including multiple penalties from the punting unit during the 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Prior to being named to that position in 2021, Fleming had been on the Buckeyes’ staff as a quality control coach with the special teams units from 2018 to 2020. That was Fleming’s second stint as part of the Ohio State program. From 2012 to 2013 he was a graduate assistant with the Buckeyes.

His first season specifically with the Ohio State special teams room in 2018, the Buckeyes saw much success, ranking second in the nation in kickoff return defense, 6th in net punting, 8th in punt return defense and 10th in blocked kicks.

Compare that to 2023, special teams were an Achilles heel for the Buckeyes. Ohio State ranked 36th in kickoff return defense, 34th in the nation in net punting, and 113th punt return defense. The Buckeyes also finished 111th in the nation in punt returns at under 4.5 yards per return.

Fleming is a native of Atlanta and a 2010 graduate from Presbyterian College.

Matt Guerrieri (PHOTO COURTESY OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY)

Ohio State has also found a new safeties coach just days after confirming Perry Eliano would not return to the staff. The Buckeyes will be bringing in Indiana’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri to take the position.

Guerrieri is an Ohio native from Willoughby Hills and was part of Ohio State’s staff in 2022 as a senior advisor and defensive analyst. He also has previously worked with Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Duke and Oklahoma State.

Numerous changes have been announced for Ohio State’s coaching staff and roster since the Cotton Bowl loss. OSU has picked up big-time transfer targets including quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State, running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin from Alabama.

Earlier Wednesday, Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke announced he would return for his senior season.