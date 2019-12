COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State football team is on the way to the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

The 12-0 Buckeyes will face Wisconsin Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on FOX.

This will be the second time OSU and the Badgers meet this season. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 38-7 in an October 26 game at Ohio Stadium. In that game, defensive end recorded a career-high four sacks.