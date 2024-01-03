COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will retain some crucial help in the trenches as one of its defensive leaders has decided to remain with the team for another year.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, a junior who recorded three sacks in 2023, announced on social media Wednesday that he has decided not to enter the NFL Draft, instead opting to spend a fourth season with the Buckeyes. Before his decision, Williams was projected to be selected as early as the first three rounds of the draft.

“Thanks for bringing me in with open arms and allowing me to put on that jersey and represent you all,” Williams said on social media, “I’ll never forget the memories I have created. That’s because… I ain’t done making them yet year 4 let’s do it!”

With defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and linebacker Steele Chambers both announcing their decisions to enter the draft, Williams’ decision gives the Buckeyes some additional familiarity on defense in 2024.

Notable draft-eligible Buckeyes who have yet to announce their decision on the NFL Draft include wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., cornerback Denzel Burke, defensive end JT Tuimoloau and more.