COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Cowan is a sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina who red-shirted the 2020 season and appeared in three games for the Buckeyes in 2021.

He enrolled at OSU in January of 2020 as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Can confirm that OSU defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan is in the transfer portal. The post-spring portal season has begun. — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) April 18, 2022