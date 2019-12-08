Buckeyes complete comeback, beat Badgers 34-21 in B1G Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WCMH) — Ohio State overcame a 14-point halftime deficit by scoring 27 unanswered points to beat Wisconsin 34-21 in the B1G Championship game. The Buckeyes have now won three-straight conference titles.

The Buckeyes defense responded to a poor first half by keeping Wisconsin out of the end zone in the second half while the offense exploded for more than 500 yards to get past the Badgers and remain undefeated.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for more than 150 yards for the second time this season against Wisconsin while Justin Fields, who’s battling a knee injury, relied on his arm by throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State scored on its first possession of the second half going 75 yards in five plays capped off by a phenomenal one-handed catch by tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

🤯 COME ONNNN 🤯@Jeremy_Ruckert1 makes an unbelievable one-handed catch for the @OhioStateFB touchdown! pic.twitter.com/VYAu1f7mJE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2019

A dropped snap by Wisconsin’s punter put Ohio State in the red zone resulting in a field goal and on its next possession Justin Fields connected with K.J. Hill to give the Buckeyes a 24-21 lead, their first of the game.

It was 21-7 at halftime.@OhioStateFB now leads 24-21 in the 3rd quarter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vdoEDPmv9l — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2019

Ohio State’s defense ranks #4 in the country in run defense only allowing 91 yards a game. But against the Badgers, the buckeyes gave up nearly 200 yards in the first half alone including 135 yards rushing by Jonathan Taylor. The unit was able to get past its first half woes by holding the Badgers to six rushing yards in the second half.

Fields’ third touchdown, and second to Hill, gave Ohio State a comfortable double-digit lead with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, a lead that would prove to be insurmountable for Wisconsin.

Another one for @KayJayHill! @OhioStateFB takes the 31-21 lead in the Big Ten Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/WT7HuAkezB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2019

Ohio State now waits to see where it will be ranked in the College Football Playoff.