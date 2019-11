COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Thayer Munford #75, Josh Myers #71, Gavin Cupp #61 and Jonah Jackson #73 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warm up prior to game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coming off their second bye week of the season, the Buckeyes now turn their attention to Maryland.

The bye week came at a good time for Ohio State after their big 38-7 win against Wisconsin at the Shoe on Oct. 26.

Maryland (3-6) is coming off a home loss to Michigan, 38-7.

Buckeye coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference, Tuesday, at about 11:45am.

Ohio State versus Maryland is scheduled to kickoff at noon at Ohio Stadium.