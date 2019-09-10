Buckeyes, Coach Ryan Day preparing for B10 opener against Indiana

COLUMBUS, OH – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a pass to K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes for a first down in the third quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Florida Atlantic 45-21. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After the shutout win against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day now turn their attention to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes beat the Bearcats by a score of 42-0 at the Shoe last Saturday, while the Hoosiers are coming off a 52-0 win against Eastern Illinois.

“I think today was another step in the journey, the right step — where we want to be,” Ryan Day said following the win on Saturday.

The Buckeyes and Hoosier are both undefeated at 2-0 on the season, with this game being the conference opener for both teams.

Day’s weekly news conference is scheduled for noon, Tuesday.