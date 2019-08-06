Buckeyes check in for bonding portion of training camp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have already started camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, but on Monday, the players moved into their team hotel for the official chemistry building and bonding portion of camp.

The team will take busses together each day for practice while rooming together off the field.

Veteran players actually arrived early, like Olentangy’s Brendon White, who arrived with fellow central Ohio native Marcus Williamson.

New transfer quarterback Justin Fields arrived on teh camp bus, but Fields was so eager to sign in at the hotel, he forgot one of his bags on the bus and had to go back to get it.

Specialists like to have a little fun with media members who show up to photograph them arrive. Punter Drue Chrisman made a special t-shirt which reads, “I heart my Mormon fiance” with a picture of his proposal to her during the spring game.

Chrisman said camp has gotten off to a good start under new head coach Ryan Day.

“Every year it’s always different, you know, especially a new coaching staff and everything,” he said. “But transition wise, I think it’s been really smooth, guys are flying around, it seems like everybody’s got fresh legs. It’s smooth, probably the best couple first days we’ve had as a unit.”