Buckeyes trounce Badgers, 38-7, remain undefeated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State overcame the rain to remain undefeated by relying on its stout defense to beat No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Chase Young and Buckeyes’ defense held Jonathan Taylor, the No. 3 rusher in the nation, to 52 yards and only allowed 83 total rushing yards.
Young tied a school record recording four sacks while also forcing two fumbles.
Coming into the game, Ohio State ranked second in the country in scoring defense allowing 8.0 points per game, one spot behind the Badgers who allow 7.6 points a game.
But it was the Buckeyes who gave up the fewest points, marking their seventh-straight game of allowing 10 points or less.
Ohio State was held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time at home since 2017, but broke through in the second quarter. Blake Haubeil nailed a 49-yard field goal midway through the quarter followed by a 27-yard touchdown from Justin Fields to Chris Olave with 43 seconds left in the first half.
Wisconsin scored on its first possession of the second half on a 26-yard touchdown from Jack Coan to A.J. Taylor on third-and-six. The touchdown was set up by a blocked punt, which gave the Badgers the ball on Ohio State’s 30-yard line.
But those were the only points Ohio State would allow all game.
Ohio State exploded for 14 points in the third quarter, with the Buckeyes putting together two drives of 50 yards or more. Justin Fields capped off an 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown for his 32nd touchdown of the season. He added another passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
On the very next offensive possession, J.K. Dobbins ran for a 10-yard touchdown of his own. Dobbins finished the game with 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Dobbins is now the first Ohio State running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
Ohio State gets next week off before welcoming the Maryland Terrapins on November 9.