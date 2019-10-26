Buckeyes trounce Badgers, 38-7, remain undefeated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State overcame the rain to remain undefeated by relying on its stout defense to beat No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Young and Buckeyes’ defense held Jonathan Taylor, the No. 3 rusher in the nation, to 52 yards and only allowed 83 total rushing yards.

Young tied a school record recording four sacks while also forcing two fumbles.

Coming into the game, Ohio State ranked second in the country in scoring defense allowing 8.0 points per game, one spot behind the Badgers who allow 7.6 points a game.

But it was the Buckeyes who gave up the fewest points, marking their seventh-straight game of allowing 10 points or less.

Ohio State was held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time at home since 2017, but broke through in the second quarter. Blake Haubeil nailed a 49-yard field goal midway through the quarter followed by a 27-yard touchdown from Justin Fields to Chris Olave with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Wisconsin scored on its first possession of the second half on a 26-yard touchdown from Jack Coan to A.J. Taylor on third-and-six. The touchdown was set up by a blocked punt, which gave the Badgers the ball on Ohio State’s 30-yard line.











COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Thayer Munford #75, Josh Myers #71, Gavin Cupp #61 and Jonah Jackson #73 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warm up prior to game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team on offense in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers is sacked in the second quarter by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)



COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes picks up a first down on a long run in the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 27-yard touchdown pass in front of Faion Hicks #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second quarter touchdown catch against the Wisconsin Badgers with Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the end zone at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)







But those were the only points Ohio State would allow all game.

Ohio State exploded for 14 points in the third quarter, with the Buckeyes putting together two drives of 50 yards or more. Justin Fields capped off an 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown for his 32nd touchdown of the season. He added another passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On the very next offensive possession, J.K. Dobbins ran for a 10-yard touchdown of his own. Dobbins finished the game with 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Dobbins is now the first Ohio State running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

Ohio State gets next week off before welcoming the Maryland Terrapins on November 9.