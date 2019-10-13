Buckeyes’ bye week: What do you do without OSU?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes’ football team is on a bye this week, giving fans a chance to do other things with their Saturday free time.

Some people use this bye week for their wedding, while others, like Patrick Murray’s brother, go on vacation.

“My brother does not miss Ohio State games,” Murray said. “This weekend, he and his wife went down to the Smokey Mountains and I’m sure he picked this weekend because of the games.”

Meanwhile, others stay in town to take part in local events such as the annual “Ohio State 4 Miler.” The largest four-mile event in the United States features 15,000 runners and walkers with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund For Cancer Research.

“We got to get out and get a run in and enjoy some exercise in this great fall weather,” Jason Vance said.

“We run four miles every time there’s a bye week,” Randy Kantzer said. “My daughter is getting married next weekend and we did schedule that cause there’s a Friday game.”

And others did their walking at parks around Columbus.

“Well, we go to the Park of Roses,” Seth Jump said. “It reminds us of the Rose Bowl of course so we just saunter around, enjoy the sunshine and look forward to the next game.”

But fans still pay attention to other college football games.

“What do I watch? Other football games just to see what everybody else is doing since I usually watch OSU,” Cheryl Hufford said.

Even at least one Michigan fan gets relief when the Buckeyes are on a bye.

“We don’t have to worry about losing,” Mark Buschjost said. “We don’t do very well.”

Although fans won’t get to see “The Game” next week, they’ll still get to watch the Buckeyes back in action Friday night against Northwestern in Evanston, Il.