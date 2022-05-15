COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University men’s and women’s track and field teams won their respective 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Minneapolis Sunday.

This is the third straight and fifth overall title for the women, while the men add their sixth, and first since 2018.

During the meet in Minneapolis, the women broke a meet record with a total of 185.5 points, breaking the record of 179 set in 1994.

The win for both squads is the first time since 1997 that both men’s and women’s teams from the same school won Big Ten titles. It also marks the first time Ohio State has done so.

Next up for the Buckeyes are the NCAA Regionals in Indiana on May 26-28.

Big 10 Track and Field Outdoor Championships Stephen Maturen/ The Ohio State University

