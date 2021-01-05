As COVID-19-shortened season comes to a close, Buckeye parents excited for national championship game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As the Ohio State University Buckeyes prepare for next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship game, their families are excited to watch them play.

“It’s just one of his dreams, and we want to be there to enjoy it with him,” said Randy Wade, cornerback Shaun Wade’s father.

The game will be played five months after the Big Ten Conference postponed the start of the 2020 football season.

Wade, along with a number of other fans and parents, publicly urged the conference to bring the season back. The conference later announced the season would begin in October.

“It’s been an amazing journey, but it’s been up and down for sure,” said Amanda Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb’s stepmother.

The Buckeyes went 5-0 during the regular season. They went on to win the Big Ten Championship and the Allstate Sugar Bowl to land a spot in the national championship game.

Nancy Werner, linebacker Pete Werner’s mother, expressed her gratitude for those who worked to make the season possible.

“I am immensely grateful that they did not give up, that they advocated for these boys and that they have been able to give them memories they’ll never forget,” she said.

Werner’s gratitude was echoed by Wade.

“I really think, behind the scenes, they did a great job for the Big Ten, especially for Ohio State, giving us the opportunity to play in the national championship,” he said.

In addition to Wade, Werner and Babb said they will be in attendance at the championship game.

“It’s exciting,” Babb said. “I just can’t imagine what I’m going to feel like when we actually get to the game, and we’re sitting there. It’s just going to be an amazing feeling.”

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide is currently scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday.