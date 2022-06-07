SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An OSU golfer and a PGA pro both earned their places at this year’s U.S. Open after Monday’s US Final Qualifier at the Springfield Country Club west of Columbus.

Buckeye junior Maxwell Moldovan and professional Bo Hoag will compete in golf’s third major at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

After shooting five-under par for the day, Moldovan became the first Buckeye amateur to qualify for the U.S. Open since 2018, when Will Grimmer played at Shinnecock Hills.

Hoag got a 4-under finish to make his second consecutive U.S. Open after having to earn that spot through the qualifiers again.

You can watch Moldovan, Hoag, and more of golf’s best at the 2022 U.S. Open on NBC4 starting June 16.