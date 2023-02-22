COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Junior forward Zed Key’s season with Ohio State has officially been cut short.

Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann said in a Wednesday press conference that Key will have season-ending surgery for a right shoulder injury he has been dealing with throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Holtmann said no date has been set for Key’s surgery.

Key played less than 20 minutes in OSU’s losses to Michigan State and Iowa last week but was sidelined for the Buckeyes’ last game against Purdue, a game where four Buckeyes freshman started.

Ohio State is currently on a four-game losing streak and will next play at home on Thursday against Penn State. The Buckeyes are 11-16 and sit in 13th place in the Big Ten standings.