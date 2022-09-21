COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten football is back in Columbus Saturday when Ohio State plays Wisconsin in the rivals’ first game in three years.
Week four’s primetime kickoff will be the 85th meeting between the Buckeyes and the Badgers, who have been top programs on opposite sides of the Big Ten since the conference split into East and West divisions.
Ohio State has won the last eight games against Wisconsin, and the series has featured some top-10 matchups, Big Ten championships, and encounters in the 1990s that even included a tie.
Here’s a look at that tie and some other memorable Buckeyes-Badgers games.
Dec. 7, 2019
Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21 (Big Ten championship game, Indianapolis)
The last time OSU and Wisconsin met was nearly three years ago in the schools’ third all-time meeting in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The No. 1 Buckeyes were in search of their third straight conference title but had a frustrating first half as the No. 8 Badgers kept OSU’s offense at bay for a 14-14 tie.
Second-half adjustments were made, and the Buckeyes rally began. Quarterback Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, including a 16-yard toss caught one-handed by tight end Jeremy Ruckert.
Fields threw one last TD pass in the fourth quarter to K.J. Hill to complete a 13-0 season before the College Football Playoff selection show.
OSU received the two-seed in the playoff and lost in a semifinal thriller to Clemson 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl, snapping a 19-game winning streak.
Dec. 6, 2014
Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0 (Big Ten championship game, Indianapolis)
Three years before a groundskeeper stole the show at the 2017 Big Ten title game between OSU and Wisconsin, the sides met in 2014’s championship match and the Buckeyes were looking to make a statement.
In the first year of the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes entered just outside the top four in the rankings and needed more than just a win to edge their way in.
Quarterback J.T. Barrett — who started the entire season after first-string QB Braxton Miller got injured in August — was injured in the season-ending game against Michigan, leaving third-stringer Cardale Jones the starter in OSU’s biggest game of the year.
Jones and company made the statement they needed to the playoff committee. The performance was enough to get the last spot in the playoff as the Buckeyes upset Alabama and Oregon on their way to a national championship.
Oct. 16, 2010
Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 18 (Madison, Wis.)
The last time the Badgers beat Ohio State was more than a decade ago.
Camp Randall Stadium was rocking with No. 18 Wisconsin welcoming in the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes in an attempt to shock the country.
Wisconsin’s physicality on offense helped running back John Clay run into the end zone twice in the first half as the Badgers took a 21-3 lead.
Despite a Buckeye rally in the second half, Wisconsin sent the Madison faithful into a frenzy after James White’s touchdown run with less than seven minutes to go.
The win over Ohio State was Wisconsin’s first over a No. 1 team since 1981 and the second consecutive week the top-ranked team lost in 2010.
Oct. 2, 1999
Wisconsin 42, Ohio State 17 (Ohio Stadium)
The last match of the millennium between the Buckeyes and Badgers was a showcase for the best player in the country that season: Ron Dayne.
The Badgers running back and eventual Heisman trophy winner silenced a crowd of 93,000 in Columbus as Dayne ran for 161 yards and scored four touchdowns to decimate OSU 42-17.
That 1999 win for the Badgers is the most lopsided victory in the program’s history against the Buckeyes as it propelled Wisconsin to a Big Ten title.
Since that defeat to Dayne and company, the Buckeyes have only lost to Wisconsin four times in the last 22 years.
Nov. 11, 1993
Ohio State 14, Wisconsin 14 (Madison, Wis.)
When one thinks of ties in college football, it’s easy to associate that result to games in the earlier days in the sport. As recently as 1993, OSU and Wisconsin could not be separated in a match in Madison.
It was a cold and snowy day in Wisconsin for a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten with 77,000 braving the winter preview weather in November for this big game.
OSU was 8-0 entering the game and were down 14-7 going into the fourth quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Bret Powers marched the Bucks down the field and threw a 26-yard touchdown to Joey Galloway with less than four minutes to go to tie the game at 14.
The Badgers got the ball back and set up a 22-yard field goal with seven seconds left for the win. As kicker Rick Schnetzky put his foot through the ball, OSU’s Marlon Kerner blocked it to force the draw.
College football would introduce overtime a few years later and this 1993 contest with Wisconsin is the last-time and final-time Ohio State will tie a football game.