COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten football is back in Columbus Saturday when Ohio State plays Wisconsin in the rivals’ first game in three years.

Week four’s primetime kickoff will be the 85th meeting between the Buckeyes and the Badgers, who have been top programs on opposite sides of the Big Ten since the conference split into East and West divisions.

Ohio State has won the last eight games against Wisconsin, and the series has featured some top-10 matchups, Big Ten championships, and encounters in the 1990s that even included a tie.

Here’s a look at that tie and some other memorable Buckeyes-Badgers games.

Dec. 7, 2019

Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21 (Big Ten championship game, Indianapolis)

The last time OSU and Wisconsin met was nearly three years ago in the schools’ third all-time meeting in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The No. 1 Buckeyes were in search of their third straight conference title but had a frustrating first half as the No. 8 Badgers kept OSU’s offense at bay for a 14-14 tie.

Second-half adjustments were made, and the Buckeyes rally began. Quarterback Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, including a 16-yard toss caught one-handed by tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Fields threw one last TD pass in the fourth quarter to K.J. Hill to complete a 13-0 season before the College Football Playoff selection show.

OSU received the two-seed in the playoff and lost in a semifinal thriller to Clemson 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl, snapping a 19-game winning streak.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Austin Mack #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reaches to catch a pass while defended by Faion Hicks #1 of the Wisconsin badgers during the BIG Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes holds the winner’s trophy after the BIG Ten Football Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 07: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a one-handed 16-yard touchdown reception against the Wisconsin Badgers in the third quarter of the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dec. 6, 2014

Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0 (Big Ten championship game, Indianapolis)

Three years before a groundskeeper stole the show at the 2017 Big Ten title game between OSU and Wisconsin, the sides met in 2014’s championship match and the Buckeyes were looking to make a statement.

In the first year of the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes entered just outside the top four in the rankings and needed more than just a win to edge their way in.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett — who started the entire season after first-string QB Braxton Miller got injured in August — was injured in the season-ending game against Michigan, leaving third-stringer Cardale Jones the starter in OSU’s biggest game of the year.

Jones and company made the statement they needed to the playoff committee. The performance was enough to get the last spot in the playoff as the Buckeyes upset Alabama and Oregon on their way to a national championship.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Buckeyes won the game 59-0. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Ohio State Buckeyes fans celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lifts the Big Ten trophy after his team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes from the pocket during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Joel Stave #2 of the Wisconsin Badgers is sacked in the second quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Oct. 16, 2010

Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 18 (Madison, Wis.)

The last time the Badgers beat Ohio State was more than a decade ago.

Camp Randall Stadium was rocking with No. 18 Wisconsin welcoming in the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes in an attempt to shock the country.

Wisconsin’s physicality on offense helped running back John Clay run into the end zone twice in the first half as the Badgers took a 21-3 lead.

Despite a Buckeye rally in the second half, Wisconsin sent the Madison faithful into a frenzy after James White’s touchdown run with less than seven minutes to go.

The win over Ohio State was Wisconsin’s first over a No. 1 team since 1981 and the second consecutive week the top-ranked team lost in 2010.

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 16: James White #20 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs past blocker Kevin Zeitler #70 against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on October 16, 2010 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 31-18. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 16: John Clay #32 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs between Orhian Johnson #19 and Nathan Williams #43 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on October 16, 2010 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 31-18. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 16: Terrelle Pryor #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 16, 2010 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 31-18. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 16: Fans of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrate on the field following a win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on October 16, 2010 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 31-18. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 16: Head coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to encourage his team including Jermale Hines #7 against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 16, 2010 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Oct. 2, 1999

Wisconsin 42, Ohio State 17 (Ohio Stadium)

The last match of the millennium between the Buckeyes and Badgers was a showcase for the best player in the country that season: Ron Dayne.

The Badgers running back and eventual Heisman trophy winner silenced a crowd of 93,000 in Columbus as Dayne ran for 161 yards and scored four touchdowns to decimate OSU 42-17.

That 1999 win for the Badgers is the most lopsided victory in the program’s history against the Buckeyes as it propelled Wisconsin to a Big Ten title.

Since that defeat to Dayne and company, the Buckeyes have only lost to Wisconsin four times in the last 22 years.

2 Oct 1999: Nate Clements #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Michael Bennett #29 of the Wisconsin Badgers at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 42-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark Lyons /Allsport

2 Oct 1999: Brooks Bolinger #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass the ball during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 42-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark Lyons /Allsport

2 Oct 1999: Players of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 42-17.

2 Oct 1999: Steve Bellisari #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 42-17.

2 Oct 1999: Brooks Bollinger #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers passes the ball during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Badgers defeated the Buckeyes 42-17.

Nov. 11, 1993

Ohio State 14, Wisconsin 14 (Madison, Wis.)

When one thinks of ties in college football, it’s easy to associate that result to games in the earlier days in the sport. As recently as 1993, OSU and Wisconsin could not be separated in a match in Madison.

It was a cold and snowy day in Wisconsin for a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten with 77,000 braving the winter preview weather in November for this big game.

OSU was 8-0 entering the game and were down 14-7 going into the fourth quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Bret Powers marched the Bucks down the field and threw a 26-yard touchdown to Joey Galloway with less than four minutes to go to tie the game at 14.

The Badgers got the ball back and set up a 22-yard field goal with seven seconds left for the win. As kicker Rick Schnetzky put his foot through the ball, OSU’s Marlon Kerner blocked it to force the draw.

College football would introduce overtime a few years later and this 1993 contest with Wisconsin is the last-time and final-time Ohio State will tie a football game.