COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Babies born this week at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in special Beat Michigan swaddles.

Wexner Medical Center has about 5,300 births each year, about 100 per week, and babies in their spirit wear are part of Buckeyes’ spirit ahead of Saturday’s football game against That Team Up North.









Some of them already seem to be screaming: “Go Bucks!”