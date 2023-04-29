CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns added two former Ohio State safeties after the NFL Draft by signing Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister as undrafted free agents.

The addition of both defensive backs meant Cleveland secured four former Buckeyes on Saturday after drafting offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round and center Luke Wypler in the sixth round.

Hickman started two years for the Buckeyes playing in all 26 games and led the team in tackles in 2021 with 100. He was named second team All-American by the Associated Press in 2022 in which he recorded 53 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.

McCalister transferred from Oklahoma State to Ohio State for his final season where he started 12 games for the Buckeyes recording a team-high three interceptions and 24 tackles. McCalister spent four years learning from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Oregon State and was a veteran leader for the Buckeyes’ defense.