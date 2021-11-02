COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, Ohio State receivers coach Brain Hartline was asked about whether he would leave Ohio State in the near future.

Unequivocally, Hartline said Columbus and Ohio State is his home and that there’s a ‘low chance’ he would leave the Buckeyes.

Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline on why he doesn't see himself leaving the #Buckeyes anytime soon: "Go up the ladder? Go where? This is the pinnacle of the ladder." @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/vqN5BOy1eP — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) November 2, 2021

“I love it here and it’s a passion here and all I care about is this [receiver] room. That’s my main focus and my forever focus,” Hartline said. “You said go up the ladder. Go where? This is the pinnacle of the ladder.”

Hartline became the Buckeyes receivers coach in 2018 in an interim role before taking over full time in 2019. He also spent one year as a quality control coach in 2017.

“All I know is I love Ohio State, my wife’s from here, we live here, love my house. It’d be really hard to leave,” he said. I don’t think that’s really ever in the books.”

Hartline was part of four Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State from 2005 to 2008 and finished his college career with 90 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also played in the NFL for seven seasons, playing six years in Miami and one year in Cleveland. He finished his professional career with 104 games played, 344 receptions for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns.