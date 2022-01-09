COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced that wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been promoted to the Buckeyes passing game coordinator by head coach Ryan Day.

Hartline has served as a wide receivers coach at Ohio State since 2019 after joining the coaching staff of his alma mater in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant.

“Brian is a dedicated Ohio State Buckeye,” Day said. “He is the top wide receiver’s coach in college football and he has continued to develop as an offensive coach to the point where we want him to have more of an impact on our offensive game plan. His taking over as passing game coordinator will allow for this.”

This week, Hartline was named the FootballScoop wide receivers coach of the year after a 2021 season in which the Buckeyes had three All-American wide receivers: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

As a wide receiver for three years at Ohio State, Hartline had over 1,400 receiving yards and was a key member of the 2007 squad that made the BCS National Championship Game in Louisiana.

He has been a part of eight Big Ten title teams with Ohio State: four as a player and four as a coach.