COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bearcats are planning trips to their respective bowl games.

The Buckeyes will return to the Rose Bowl Game, while the Bearcats will make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The Buckeyes will play Utah, while the Bearcats will play Alabama.

“This is tremendous,” said Brian Kaufman, a ticket broker with Dream Seats.

Kaufman said he has been fielding calls from fans of both teams looking to buy tickets.

He said tickets for seats in the upper level at the Cotton Bowl, which will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, can be purchased for $125 to $200. He also said decent seats can be purchased for somewhere in the $300 to $350 range.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Rose Bowl through the Ohio State Ticket Office, with prices starting at $185.

Kaufman recommends those planning to attend either game purchase their tickets early.

“What happens, we see with all these big events, is the best deals are usually the early deals,” he said.

For more information on how to purchase tickets to the Rose Bowl, click here.

For information on the Cotton Bowl, click here.