COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes football team heads to South Bend to play at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday for the first time since 1996.

The Buckeyes came away with a victory in that game and to help them achieve the same feat Saturday, the official Ohio State student section “Block O” will be there.

“Our main goal is to ensure that home games all our teams have an advantage, so we want to have the loudest, craziest fans,” Ohio State senior and Block O president Josie Stiver said. “And we also just foster a sense of community among Buckeyes.”

Adam Smith is just a sophomore, but he’s already making a big impact on the student body community as the director of football operations for Block O.

“We just want to be electric,” Smith said about the trip to South Bend. “We just want to be there for the team. We’re excited to get the opportunity to go. A lot of people are never going to see a game of this magnitude again. So, it’s going to be big, it’s going to be hype.”

This road trip is more than a fun football game, however. It’s also a business trip for Block O, one of the largest student organizations on campus. Every fall and spring, the 18 members of the Block O board of directors go on a retreat. The time is meant for reflection on current and past seasons, planning for future sports, and building a bond between Buckeyes. This year, the fall retreat comes on Saturday in South Bend.

A typical home game at Ohio Stadium boasts thousands of students screaming, cheering, and jeering the opponent. For this trip to Notre Dame, they’ll only be “officially” taking 18 fans. However, they think there will be a burst of scarlet among the sea of green Saturday.

“Just having that energy whether we’re home or away is super important,” Ohio State senior and Block O vice president Brady Doss said. “Every game is a home game. Buckeyes are everywhere.”

The three leaders of the Block O recalled games over the last several years where they would hit the road and give the Buckeyes a boost in unfriendly territory. If all goes well Saturday night, they said you may even hear the classic stadium cheer of “O-H-I-O.”

The Ohio State-Notre Dame game will air on NBC4 starting with special coverage at 2:30 p.m. and game coverage starting at 7 p.m. It marks the first time since the Ohio State-Notre Dame game in 1996 that the Buckeyes have played on NBC.